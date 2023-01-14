Bank union call for 2-day nationwide strike

New Delhi: The bank employees unions in the country has gave a call for a two-day nationwide strike. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an apex body of 9 bank employees unions has gave a call for a 2-day strike on January 30 and 31. The strike was announced to press for various demands.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) accused that Indian Banks’ Association has yet not responded to the demands put forward by the trade unions. The unions are demanding 5-day banking, updation of pension and recruitment of people in all cadres, among other issues.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces ‘ Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra’: Details inside

Members of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).

As January 28 is the fourth Saturday of the month, banks will remain closed on this day and January 29 being a Sunday, all banks across the country will remain closed. So on January 30, and 31, bank unions are planning to go on a strike, due to which customers might have to face problems for 4 consecutive days.