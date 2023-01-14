New study finds link between number of steps taken and cardiovascular disease

Daily walking is said to keep your body healthy. According to a recent study, middle-aged adults who walked 6 kilometres or between 6,000 and 9,000 steps per day were 40% to 50% less likely to get a heart attack or stroke.

According to the research, which was written up in the journal Circulation, older adults (60+) had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) the more steps they did each day. The study did not discover a connection between actions taken and CVD risk for young individuals.

The study was built using information from eight studies that included 20,152 adults, 18 and older whose walking was tracked by a gadget. Over six years were spent monitoring their health.

The reason for this is that CVD is considered to be a disease of ageing that is generally not diagnosed until the risk factors like high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes have progressed after several years. However, the study did not see any added benefit to people from high-intensity or fast-paced walking.

While the steps taken were recorded, the research did not tabulate the link between distance and any specific type of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart failure or arrhythmia.