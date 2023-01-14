Singapore train automatically shades windows near housing complexes, impressing netizens

A Singapore train has been automated to shade the windows when it crosses residential blocks as part of yet another effort to make urban life easier. Users are appreciating the new feature as they upload a video of the train on social media channels.

The discomfort caused by noise and lighting in the vicinity of train stations at night has been resolved by the futuristic-looking train.

According to the Land Transport Authority, a website run by a Singaporean government organisation, the train is Singapore’s Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT), widely known as Singapore’s first light rail. ‘These trains’ ‘smart misting glass windows’ are well-known online, with netizens fascinated by this creative feature to preserve the privacy of people who live next to the LRT line.’

SGTrains declared:’ These trains run on a dedicated elevated guideway that is free of vehicular and pedestrian traffic. These APM trains use rubber tyres instead of the metal wheels found on Medium Rail Transit trains, making them quieter while in operation.’

Internet users praised the programme and remarked how it safeguards individuals’ privacy and aids in inhabitants’ ability to get a good night’s sleep.