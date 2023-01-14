This Kerala university is the first to allow female students to take menstrual leave.

A university in Kerala has made history by deciding to give its female students access to menstruation leave. Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) made the choice in response to a request from the university’s students’ union.

The long-overdue request of the female students has now been satisfied because the university issued an order in this regard. More than 4,000 university students who are enrolled in a variety of programmes, including PhD programmes, will profit from this.

At Cusat, female students can claim menstrual benefits in the form of extra forgiveness for absenteeism.

Every semester, an additional 2% in leave benefits will be permitted.

Only individuals with a 75% attendance rate can currently take the semester exams. It is required to file an application to the Vice-Chancellor and present a medical certificate if the attendance is lower than this. Students only need to submit an application for menstruation leave; a medical certificate is not necessary.

The university’s student union had urged that menstruation leave be permitted, with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leading the effort. After the Union’s intervention, the decision was finalised.

Another first for the state, the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala agreed last month to provide its degree and post graduate students 60 days of maternity leave.