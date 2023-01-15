Avalanches hit several areas of J-K, temperatures in Delhi-NCR expected to drop starting today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in Delhi-NCR are likely to drop starting on Sunday as icy northeasterly winds from the snow-covered mountains have already begun blowing towards the plains.

According to the report, the western disturbance that had provided vast areas of north and northwest India with relief from a cold spell has started to retreat.

Before the western disturbance brought relief, many areas of north and northwest India experienced below-normal maximum and minimum temperatures on the majority of days this month, according to an IMD official.

The Indo-Gangetic plains have been covered in a layer of thick fog for the past 10 to 11 days, and there was a significant space between two western disturbances, allowing arctic winds from snow-covered mountains to blow in for longer than usual, he said.

As Delhi gets ready for another cold wave, authorities have opened more shelter homes. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has equipped a night shelter near Dandi Park, Yamuna Bazaar, with amenities like TV, books, restrooms, and mohalla clinics.