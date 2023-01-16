Banks to remain closed on these days in January: Full list

New Delhi: banks in the country will remain closed 7 days in the country in this month. This includes all Sundays and the fourth Saturday of the month. Some holidays are observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Full list of bank holidays:

January 22, 2023 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday

January 23, 2023 (Monday): Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti – Tripura and West Bangal

January 25, 2023 (Wednesday): State Day – Himachal Pradesh

January 26, 2023 (Thursday): Republic Day

January 28, 2023 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday

January 29, 2023 (Sunday): Weekend Bank Holiday

January 31, 2023 (Monday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi – Assam

Banks will also remain shut on 2 days this month as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a call for a 2-day nationwide strike on January 30 and 31.

As January 28 is the fourth Saturday of the month, banks will remain closed on this day and January 29 being a Sunday, all banks across the country will remain closed. So on January 30, and 31, bank unions are planning to go on a strike, due to which customers might have to face problems for 4 consecutive days.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an apex body of 9 bank employees unions. The strike was announced to press for various demands. Members of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).