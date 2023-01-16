How to survive Yakutsk? the world’s coldest city!

In Yakutsk, the coldest city on earth, temperatures have dropped to minus 50 degrees Celsius (-58 degrees Fahrenheit) this week as a result of an unusually prolonged cold wave.

On the permafrost of the Russian Far East, 5,000 km (3,100 miles) east of Moscow, the mining city’s population frequently experience temperatures that consistently fall well below minus 40.

‘Fighting it won’t work. Either you adapt and dress appropriately, or you suffer’ said Anastasia Gruzdeva, who was dressed in various hats, hoods, gloves, and scarves outside.

‘In a metropolis, you don’t truly feel the cold. Or perhaps your brain is simply preparing you for it and convincing you that everything is normal’ She also included the cold mist-enshrouded metropolis.

There are no unique techniques for surviving the cold, according to Nurgusun Starostina, a different local who sells frozen fish at a market without the use of a refrigerator or freezer.

Simply dress warmly, she advised. ‘Like the layers of a cabbage!’