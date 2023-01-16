India Meteorological Department intense cold wave condition for next three days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense cold wave conditions in several north Indian states for next three days. The national weather agency said that the minimum temperature is likely to go down by 2-3 degrees Celsius in northwest India over the next few days. It also updated that from coming Thursday, the temperatures will marginally increase by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius due to the western disturbance.

Hisar (Haryana) recorded a minimum temperature of 0.8 degrees Celsius today, Safdarjung (Delhi) 1.4°C, Amritsar (Punjab) 1.5°C and Rajasthan's Alwar 0°C, Pilani 1.9°C, Churu -2.5°C & Sikar -2°C: India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/nngjrwbQGx — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

Delhi today witnessed the season’s lowest temperature. Temperature dipped to 1.4 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions and foggy weather prevailed over several pockets in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan as well. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for the next 6 days

Meanwhile, around 13 Delhi-bound trains on Monday were delayed due to poor visibility as dense fog engulfed the capital city.