Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli should have shared the Player of the Series title: Gautam Gambhir

After India defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the three-match ODI series, former batter Gautam Gambhir believed that Mohammed Siraj and experienced batter Virat Kohli should have been given the joint Players of the Series.

Siraj ended with the most wickets in the ODI series. Siraj had nine wickets at a 4.05 economy rate in three games. As the series went on, Siraj improved. He took two wickets in the opening ODI at Guwahati, and then at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, he took three wickets.

Siraj performed admirably in Thiruvananthapuram, taking four wickets for 32 runs. India bowled Sri Lanka out for 73 in 22 overs at the Greenfield International Stadium thanks to his spell, winning by 317 runs.

‘He matched Virat Kohli in performance. A shared Man of the Series award ought to be given. He was superb, and the batting surfaces he used for his periods were suitable. Siraj was truly amazing, and I know you’re always tempted to give hitters Player of Series honours,’ Gambhir was quoted as saying on Star Sports.