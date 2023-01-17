A student in IIM Ranchi found hanging dead with his hands bound in a dorm room.

In his fifth-floor dormitory room, a student of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Ranchi, was found hanging from a ceiling fan with both of his hands tied.

Shivam Pandey, a student from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead.

The police were notified by the institute administration. The boy’s body was found and taken for an autopsy. The event was also reported to the student’s family by the police.

They are looking into the situation and taking murder and suicide into account. However, they said that the only way they could proceed was with the aid of autopsy results.

Police are also obtaining information from the surveillance camera footage. The SSP for Ranchi, Kaushal Kishore, acknowledged that Shivam Pandey was an IIM student.

The youngster had been sad since Sunday night, according to DSP Pravin Singh. ‘On Monday, he wasn’t seen anywhere on the property. The guard was alerted by a few students that Shivam had locked himself inside and was not opening the door. Shivam was found hanging from the roof with his hands bound after the door was shattered’ Deputy chief of staff added.