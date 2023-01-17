Considering doing some weight training at the gym? first get a heart scan

People have experienced cardiac arrests after joining a gym on multiple occasions. Many famous people and young sportsmen who serve as role models for fitness for their followers pass out from heart attacks while working out.

India Today asked Dr. Prateek Chaudhary, Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Asian Hospital, Pune, whether or not a person should obtain a heart scan before joining a gym despite the fact that there are numerous underlying causes for it.

‘Cardiovascular testing is not necessary for those who rarely or never exercise, or for those who work out at a low intensity. This includes exercises like swimming or brisk walking. Unless there are any coexisting disorders,’ Dr. Chaudhary remarked.

Exercise-related heart attacks are typically brought on by the slow accumulation of hardened plaque in the arteries. Since exercise can strain the heart, this can enlarge and restrict the coronary arteries, increasing the risk of a heart attack.

Even if you are not attending a gym, it is always preferable to get a heart scan done if you have a family history of heart or cardiac illnesses. Dr. Chaudhary suggested that everyone with a family history of cardiovascular illness should obtain a cardiac scan by the age of 30 to 35.

‘You don’t need to undergo any cardiac tests if your family has a history of high blood sugar or premature heart disease. However, certain tests, such as an ECG, Echo, and TMT (treadmill test), should be performed if you plan to engage in vigorous exercise, lift heavy objects, or play competitive sports’ Dr. Chaudhary noted.

People can obtain a coronary calcium scan or a heart scan before beginning any high-intensity exercise, which helps to measure the calcium-containing plaque in arteries. It might also reveal any heart disease risk factors.