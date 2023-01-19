Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction 2’ gets a release date. On June 16, 2023, the action-thriller movie will be released in theatres. Netflix revealed the date in a video showcasing the streaming service’s 2023 film lineup.

In Sam Hargrave’s 2020 film ‘Extraction,’ an Australian black ops agent turned mercenary named Rake was introduced. Hargrave will return to direct the sequel.

In the first movie, Rake received a mission from Mumbai criminal boss Ovi Mahajan Sr. (Pankaj Tripathi) to find and free his kidnapped son Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), who is being kept captive by mobster Amir Asif in Bangladesh (Priyanshu Painyuli).

Rake was seen being shot in the neck towards the end of the first film, but in the final scene, it was pretty much revealed that he survived a bullet to the neck.

The first look images of ‘Extraction 2’ shows Rake in a frigid location, hinting that the movie features a new mission for him, and the action will likely shift far from the Indian subcontinent.