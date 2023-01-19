On January 23, PM Modi to unveil model of Netaji Memorial

On January 23, to mark the 126th anniversary of the freedom fighter’s birth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually dedicate a model of a proposed memorial honouring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to a statement.

In addition to a restaurant lounge, the proposed memorial will be built on Ross Island, which was renamed after Netaji in 2018. It will include a museum, a cable car ropeway, a laser and sound show, a guided heritage tour through historic buildings, a children’s theme park, and other amenities.

The Prime Minister will address the nation after the virtual inauguration of the model, at which point he will announce that 21 of the archipelago’s uninhabited islands will be named after recipients of the Param Veer Chakra.

At a gathering in the auditorium of the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Institute of Technology in Port Blair, the event will be live-screened.

The event’s chief guest will be Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will fly into Port Blair on January 23.

At Port Blair’s Netaji Stadium, where the Indian National Army (INA) commander-in-chief had raised the tricolour on December 30, 1943, he will hoist the national flag before making a public speech. Gymkhana Ground was the name of the stadium at the time.