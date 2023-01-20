An old map believed to have the way to hidden treasures of World War 2 gathers treasure hunters in Netherlands

In the Netherlands, amateur gold-seekers have gathered in response to the discovery of an ancient map that is thought to show the location of treasure worth millions of euros that German soldiers stashed during World War 2.

Following the Dutch National Archive’s release of the map on Tuesday, the parties can be seen walking around the fields surrounding rural Ommeren in the country’s east while armed with shovels and metal detectors.

According to the group, the map is thought to have shown the location of four substantial boxes laden with gold, silver, rubies, diamonds, and jewellery that Nazi forces had stolen following an explosion in August 1994.

A German soldier handed over the map soon after the Netherlands got freedom from Nazi occupation in 1945. This week, the research file containing the map was released as the maximum years of holding it confidential, which is 75 years, had lapsed.

National Archive spokeswoman Anne-Marieke Samson, while speaking to Reuters, said that they could never completely confirm the treasure’s existence, however, various failed attempts were made by the institute to find it in 1947.