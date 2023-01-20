Mahindra & Mahindra hikes price of this model by upto Rs 1 lakh: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Mahindra & Mahindra has hiked the price of its Scorpio N SUV line-up. The price is hiked by upto Rs 1 lakh in the Indian market. Mahindra Scorpio N was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) last June.

All variants of the Scorpio N have received price hikes, ranging between Rs 15,000 to Rs 1 lakh The base petrol variant now costs Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and the diesel range starts at Rs 13.24 lakh. The Z8 4×4 variant, which was earlier priced at Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom), will now be available at Rs 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The fully loaded Z8 L 4WD variant which comes with seven seats and automatic transmission will now cost at Rs 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio N is available with 2 engine options – a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. While the petrol engine delivers 200 bhp of max power and 370 Nm torque (manual transmission), the diesel engine generates 172 bhp and 370 Nm (manual transmission).