Miley Cyrus’ new single ‘Flowers’ breaking Spotify record by beating ‘Butter’ by BTS

‘Flowers,’ Miley Cyrus’ brand-new song, is a huge hit! Her song became the most streamed music in a single week in Spotify history on Friday, shattering the previous record of BTS’ ‘Butter.’

According to Variety, the song, which was published on January 12, has received 101,838,799 streams as of Friday, January 19. Since its release, it has also occupied the top rank globally on the digital platform.

Miley overtook BTS’ ‘Butter,’ which amassed a record-breaking 99.37 million Spotify streams in its first seven days on the online music service, to claim the top spot.

The song, which was released on January 12, was quick to become the talk among the netizens due to the lyrics, which talk about relationships, breakups, and other famous events from the couple’s lives, and that is what led everyone to think that the single is somewhere dedicated to her ex-husband, Hemsworth.