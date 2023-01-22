Air hostess in Kolkata died by jumping from fourth floor due to unemployment

Due to a lack of employment, an air hostess from Kolkata committed suicide on Saturday by jumping off the fourth floor of a building, according to the police.

Debopriya Biswas, 27, has been named as the deceased.

In Kolkata’s Pragati Maidan police station district, Biswas lived in the Metropolitan Co-Operative Housing Society.

She attempted suicide on Saturday at around 4 o’clock, according to police, by jumping from the four-story building where her sister lived.

She reportedly fell on the road in front of the house and was severely injured, according to the police.

She was taken urgently to the SSKM Medical College and Hospital, where medical staff had started treating her, but she died after.

The police were notified by the hospital’s administration, and after a team from the nearby police station arrived, they began their preliminary investigation.

The woman had been suffering from depression and mental issues for a long time as a result of not having regular employment for the previous two years, according to the woman’s family members, who were questioned by police after she was arrested.

At the Pragati Maidan police station in Kolkata, a case of unnatural death has been reported. Police are looking into every angle.