Man pretended as employee of Abu Dhabi royal family to stay at luxury hotel in Delhi: Arrested

On charges of fraud and theft, the Delhi Police has arrested a man who pretended to be a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family while staying at the Leela Palace Hotel for more than four months. He stole silverware and a mother-of-pearl tray from the hotel room in addition to defrauding the five-star hotel of Rs 23 lakh.

The accused, Mohammed Sharif (41), claimed to live in the UAE and was travelling to India for business. On January 19, police in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, arrested him.

The management of the Leela Hotel stated at the time the complaint was filed that Sharif, who stayed in room number 427 last year, even claimed to personally work with the office of Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

From August 1 to November 20 of last year, Sharif stayed at the hotel, but he left without paying the over Rs 23 lakh in unpaid bills. He reportedly paid the upscale hotel Rs 11.5 lakh out of the $35, 000 total bill.

The FIR also stated that Sharif entered the hotel using a fake business card, a resident card for the UAE, and other official papers.