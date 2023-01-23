Javed Akhtar requests a stay of proceedings regarding his RSS comments.

The Mulund magistrate court issued a summons to the lyricist Javed Akhtar on December 13, 2022, and he went to the Mumbai sessions court with a revision request. After receiving a criminal defamation charge against Akhtar for his RSS comments, the magistrate court issued the summons.

Santosh Dubey, an attorney, filed the case in 2021 after Javed Akhtar shared his opinions on the Taliban’s ascent in Afghanistan during a television appearance on September 3, 2021. Javed Akhar’s statement, according to Dubey, offended those associated with the RSS, he claimed.

Dubey declared that he is a fervent supporter of the RSS and mentioned that because of Akhtar’s considerable social impact, many people begged him to break ties with the group when the veteran poet compared the RSS to the Taliban.

‘Issue process against the accused under section 499 (defamation), 500 (penalty for defamation – simple imprisonment for a term that may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),’ the magistrate court ordered after hearing Dubey’s case.

A stay of the proceedings before the Magistrate court was requested in Akhtar’s revision motion, which claimed that the advocate’s complaint lacked jurisdiction and was an effort to gain notoriety.

In his motion, Akhtar argued that the summons the magistrate had issued to him was invalid since the lyricist was residing outside of the court’s territorial jurisdiction.