Republic Day 2023: Learn about the prestigious awards that are announced on the occasion

Bharat Ratna

The nation’s highest civilian honour is the Bharat Ratna. It is granted in recognition of outstanding performance or achievement in any field of human endeavour. The President of India receives recommendations from the Prime Minister for Bharat Ratna nominees.

Padma Awards

Each year, on the eve of Republic Day, the recipients of the Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours in the nation, are revealed. These awards, which were established in 1954, aim to honour accomplishments in a variety of professions that include some aspect of public service.

Gallantry Awards

The Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Vir Chakra were the first three bravery awards awarded by the Government of India on January 26, 1950. The government then introduced the three additional gallantry awards known as the Ashoka Chakra Class-I, Class-II, and Class-III on 4 January 1952.

President’s Police Medals

The awards were once known as the President’s Police and Fire Service Medal when they were first established on 1 March 1951. Regardless of rank or length of service, the medals may be presented to any police officer.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

This award is presented to youngsters under the age of 18 who have demonstrated exceptional creativity, academic excellence, or outstanding contribution in the fields of social service, the arts and humanities, bravery, or sports.

Jeevan Raksha Padak

This particular prize, which was established in 1961, is granted to someone who saves a life. Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak are its three subcategories. Citizens who prevent deaths due to fire, drowning, or other calamities are recognised with this honour.

Correctional Service Medals

In honour of their efforts in the nation’s correctional facilities, the President of India awards medals to prison employees in three categories: Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service, and Gallantry.