Bobby Deol shares cute birthday wish for his ‘jaan’ Tania Deol | See post

Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol wished his wife Tania Deol on her birthday on Tuesday, with an adorable picture. Taking to Instagram, Bobby dropped a picture featuring his wife along with a caption, ‘My Jaan happy birthday’.

In the photo, the couple struck pose for the camera while twinning in black outfit. As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends dropped in their wishes. Bobby and Tania tied the knot on May 30, 1996. Bobby and his wife welcomed son Aryaman in 2001 and son Dharam in 2004.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby was recently seen in Prakash Jha’s political drama series ‘Aashram 3’ which premiered on MX Player and received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama film ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma’s next ‘Apne 2’ along with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra.

He will also be seen in one of the most-awaited movies ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ starring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhi Agerwal. ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ starring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agarwal in the lead roles. Directed by visionary filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi and presented by AM Rathnam. The pan-Indian film will release in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.