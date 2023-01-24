Digvijaya Singh requests evidence of the surgical strike and states…

Digvijaya Singh, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a stalwart of the Congress, declared the day after stirring up controversy with his comments regarding the 2016 surgical strike that he had the highest regard for the armed services.

When Singh was questioned about his remark regarding the surgical strike, he was participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with party MP Jairam Ramesh. Singh declared, ‘I have the utmost respect for the defence forces.’

When questioned about his colleague’s remarks, Ramesh halted reporters and responded that the party has previously spoken on the subject. ‘We have addressed every query. You should speak with the prime minister’.

In response to the terrible terrorist attack on the Indian Army headquarters in Uri, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 19 troops, Digvijaya Singh sparked controversy by questioning the surgical strike on neighbouring Pakistan. ‘They (the Centre) claimed a surgical strike was conducted but provided no supporting documentation. He had stated that they simply promote lies.’

However, the Congress distanced itself from Singh’s statement and stated that his opinions ‘are his own.’

‘The senior politician Digvijaya Singh’s opinions are his own, and they do not represent the views of the Congress. The UPA administration carried out surgical strikes prior to 2014.’ According to Jairam Ramesh, the Congress has backed and will continue to support all military operations that are in the interest of the country.