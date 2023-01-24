FIR filed against Swami Prasad Maurya, for remarking on ‘Ramcharitmanas’

Swami Prasad Maurya, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, was the subject of a FIR due to his controversial comments regarding the Ramcharitmanas. The statement made by Swami Prasad Maurya, who claimed that some verses of the Ramcharitmanas encouraged social discrimination, sparked controversy.

The appropriate sections of the IPC, including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting that class’s religion or religious beliefs), 298 (deliberate intention to wound religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 153 A, were used to file the case at the Hazratganj police station (wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence etc).