Padma Vibhushan posthumously given to Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party and a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, received the Padma Vibhushan on Wednesday. On October 10, the SP patriarch passed away at the age of 82.

On Wednesday, the day before the 74th Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the winners of the Padma Awards. Nine people received the Padma Bhushan, 91 will receive the Padmi Shri, and six people received the Padma Vibhushan.

In 1989, 1993, and 2003, Mulayam Singh Yadav served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He is well known for being the driving force behind the emergence of the ‘third force’ in the state and for successfully opposing Hindutva politics as a ‘socialist’ and ‘secularist.’