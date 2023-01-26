A passenger flying on Emirates airline delivers a baby mid-flight.

On an Emirates flight, a passenger went into labour and gave birth to a baby in midair. The flight from Tokyo-Narita to Dubai International on January 19 as it touched down had an extra passenger on it.

Despite the medical emergency, Flight EK 319 arrived at its destination on time. It was an overnight, 12-hour flight, informed the airlines.

The staff responded to the situation swiftly and coolly.

The parent and child ‘were in stable health and, upon arrival in Dubai, were met by local medical experts,’ Emirates told CNN. Our team and customers’ health and safety are of utmost significance.

Giving birth on aeroplanes is not unusual, mostly because of medical complications and unforeseen circumstances, despite the fact that pregnant women are not permitted to fly after a certain point in their pregnancies.

Passengers can travel with Emirates up until the seventh month of pregnancy as long as there are no problems or worries with their health.