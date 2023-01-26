Pak’s Babar Azam, England’s Nat Sciver crowned as ICC Cricketer of 2022

Dubai: There were match-winning knocks, spell-binding stroke-play and memorable moments from a personal perspective and his team in 2022 as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam claimed the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for second consecutive year. English Player Nat Sciver was announced as the winner of the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of 2022.

If you thought the Pakistan skipper had a year to remember in ODI cricket in 2021, then what he produced during 2022 was even better as the ultra-consistent right-hander maintained his lead as the No 1 ranked batter on the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings. Notably Babar only played nine ODI matches in 2022, but the 28-year-old made them count as he smashed three centuries, a further five half-centuries and only really failed with the bat on one occasion. And it wasn’t just from an individual level that Babar thrived, with the Pakistan captain also leading his team with aplomb and to just one loss throughout the year.

On the other hand, Sciver produced another memorable year in an already stellar career, racking up five half-centuries and two centuries in 2022 to be England’s top performer in the year with the bat. She finished second in the year in the run-getters chart behind Laura Wolvaardt, amassing 833 runs at an average of 59.5 and a strike rate of 91.43. She reserved her best for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, making 436 runs in the tournament at an average of over 70. She finished third in the overall run charts behind the Australian duo of Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes but recorded a better average than the two.