Sunny Deol unveils first look of ‘Gadar 2’, release date announced

New Delhi: The first look of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s highly anticipated sequel to ‘Gadar’, which shattered records back in 2001, has finally been unveiled on the occasion of Republic Day.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared the first poster of ‘Gadar 2’ which featured the film’s release date. In the caption, he wrote, ‘Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023’. The new poster showed Sunny back in his Tara Singh avatar, wielding a giant hammer while looking ferocious.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023. Sharing his joy over the first poster launch, director and producer Anil Sharma said in a statement, ‘Gadar – Ek Prem Katha isn’t my film but it’s people’s film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina’s love story. We are absolutely thrilled to launch the first poster!’

Adding to this, Sunny Deol stated, ‘Gadar – Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn’t just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience’.