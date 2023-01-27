India to face New Zealand in 1st T20I today: Possible playing XI

Ranchi: In Cricket, hosts India will play against New Zealand in the first T20 International of 3-match series today. The match will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 7 pm. The next 2 matches will take place in Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively.

Earlier, Team India had defeated New Zealand by ‘3-0’ in the 3-match ODI series. After this series victory, India claimed the top spot in the ICC men’s ODI ranking.

Hardik Pandya will be leading the Indian team while Mitchell Santner will be captaining the New Zealand team. India is currently standing at the top of the ICC Men’s T20I rankings while New Zealand is placed fifth on the list.

Probable XIs:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allan, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner