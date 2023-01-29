India to face New Zealand today in 2nd T20: possible playing XI

Lucknow: In cricket, India will face New Zealand in the second T20 International. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow today at 7 pm. In the first T20 of three-match series, New Zealand defeated India by 21 runs in Ranchi.

Earlier, India claimed the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI ranking after clean-sweeping the Kiwis 3-0 in the series.

New Zealand probable playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

India probable playing 11: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik/Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.