Info panel directive to encourage transparency in university staffs hiring interviews

Numerous allegations of nepotism and political meddling have dogged university hiring practises, and the authorities have frequently manipulated recruiting interviews to artificially boost the grades of their preferred candidates.

The Kerala State Information Commission has directed that in order to stop these unfair practises, the specifics of the marks given for each segment in university interviews must be specified and entered individually, and they must be made available to applicants upon request.

Universities should use extra caution to maintain the integrity of the processes used by interview boards to award candidates marks. The candidate has a right to know how they did in each segment when marks are given by combining their performance in those areas.

The State Information Commissioner, A. A. Hakeem, stated that the action was taken in response to a petition filed by Pathanamthitta native Dr. Srivrinda Nair, who requested information regarding the marks given to her during the screening process and the interview process for the professor and associate professor positions at the Mahatma Gandhi University School of Pedagogical Sciences.

Out of the 14 applicants, the screening committee rejected 12, or 12 percent. The combined scores in several sectors were recorded by the interview panel, which gave two of them consideration. The Commission said that it was improper to not include their individual scores in the score sheet.

The Commission called witnesses and twice held hearings in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram, including the provost of Mahatma Gandhi University.