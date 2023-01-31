Eating these foods will control hormonal imbalance during periods

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a common ailment among women, and the symptoms can appear as early as two weeks before menstruation. Bloating, cravings, irritability, headaches, exhaustion, and mood changes can all be symptoms of hormonal imbalance during this time. Dietary changes can help keep these symptoms under control.

Spinach – A study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology says, iron-rich foods like beans, spinach, or raisins can help reduce symptoms of premenstrual syndrome in women.

Nuts and seeds – A handful of almonds, pistachios, or sunflower seeds might alleviate PMS symptoms. They’re rich in Vitamin B, particularly B6 and riboflavin, which can help with PMS symptoms.

Dark chocolate – Foods that contain zinc and folate can help reduce PMS symptoms. Dark chocolate, which has a lot of potassium, can also help with cramps.

Essential fatty acids – Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids will aid with bloating, headaches, and breast soreness as well as make you feel better at this time.

Fibre-rich foods – Including fibre-rich foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables in your diet throughout the month will help alleviate PMS symptoms.