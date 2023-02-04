Former pop artist Gary Glitter sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexual abuse released from a UK prison

Gary Glitter, a former pop musician who was convicted of sexually abusing three minor girls and sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015, has reportedly been released from a UK prison after completing only half of his sentence. The victims’ ages ranged from 10 to 13.

Variety stated that Glitter was freed from the Dorset jail on Friday morning but would still be subject to ‘licencing conditions,’ indicating he would serve the remainder of his term in the community. Variety cited a Press Association article for this information.

Glitter was initially detained as a part of Operation Yewtree, a significant police investigation by the Metropolitan Police into past sex offences committed by famous people in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.

Savile was a well-known radio DJ and TV personality who was revealed to be a serial sexual offender after his death in 2011.

The punishment came just hours after he was found not guilty in a separate trial of sexually assaulting an underage girl.