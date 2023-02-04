Kajol and Vishal Jethwa’s ‘Salaam Venky’ to release on OTT less than a month after its theatrical release

The digital release of ‘Salaam Venky,’ starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, will occur less than a month after its theatrical debut. The movie, which is based on the book ‘The Last Hurrah,’ will debut on ZEE5 on February 10.

The film, which was directed by Revathy, depicts the touching tale of a mother-son team. The ‘Slice of Life’ drama, co-written by Kausar Munir and Sameer Arora, depicts the story of Kolavennu Venkatesh, a chess player who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and how his mother tried everything she could to make her son’s life exciting and joyful.

Talking about the film’s digital release, Kajol said: ‘After Salaam Venky, all I have learned is that life is uncertain, so don’t spend your time worrying about the future or living in the past. Live your life to the fullest. I feel proud of being recognised for such a meaningful film, and I am glad my fans will get to watch it once again on ZEE5.’

Announcing the digital release, Kajol said, ‘Here’s to celebrating life and the undying bond between a mother and son. ‘Salaam Venky’ premieres on @zee5 on February 10th.’