Mammootty- B Unnikrishnan movie Christopher’s second teaser released; Release date announced

The second teaser of Mammootty-starrer ‘Christopher’ was released on Friday. The B Unnikrishnan directorial is an investigative thriller. Mammootty is appearing as Christopher, the head of an investigation agency DPCAW. The film will hit the theatres on February 9.

‘Christopher’ is written by Udaykrishna. This is B Unnikrishnan-Udayakrishna comes after the duo’s Mohanlal-starrer ‘Aarattu’. Vinay Rai, Sharathkumar, Sneha, Amala Paul and Aishwarya Lekshmi are also in lead roles in the film. This is Vinay’s first Malayalam movie.

Other actors featured in the movie include Dileesh Pothan, Siddique, Jinu Abraham, Vineetha Koshi and Vasanthi. Cinematography is by Operation Jawa-fame Faiz Siddik. Justin Varghese has done the music while Manoj has done the editing.