These tips will help to have good sleep

Sound sleep is as essential as eating right, exercising and leading a healthy life. Sleep deprivation will decrease focus and eye-hand coordination of individual. Not having a good sleep will cause abnormal hormonal changes, disturbed mental health and a loss in productivity. According to experts, sleeping is the best way to recharge and rejuvenate body.

Exercise and a healthy diet together with a charging sleep are the three essentials for a healthy body and mind. Here are some tips for a night of rejuvenating good sleep.

Expose yourself to bright light during the day: Healthy sleep needs a tuned circadian rhythm. Circadian rhythm is a natural clock in our body that makes all bodily functions tick on time. This rhythm affects the brain, body, and hormones deciding when to sleep and stay awake. Natural exposure to sunlight helps calibrate this clock to improve day time energy and nighttime sleep quality.

Avoid being exposed to blue light after evening: The blue light in the visible spectrum is the natural way of telling the mind we are still under the daylight sky. Now, most of the electronic device screens emit light in this spectrum. The blue light reduces hormones like melatonin, which help you relax and get deep sleep. Try to avoid watching TV and electronic devices for at least 3 hours before bedtime.

Stop consuming Caffeine after evening: Caffeine does have a lot of health benefits and it is known to increase focus and body frequency. But it may fire haywire to nerves if consumed late during day time. Caffeine has negative effects on quality sleep, even when consumed six hours before they sleep.

Stick to a sleep pattern: Start by reducing irregular naps during day time. Sleeping in the daytime can confuse your internal clock, meaning that you may struggle to sleep at night. A study noted that while napping for 30 minutes or less can enhance daytime brain function, longer naps can negatively affect health and sleep quality.

Hit the bed and wake up at a fixed time: This is also related to the circadian rhythm. Being consistent with your sleep and waking times can aid long-term sleep quality. If you struggle with sleep, try to get in the habit of waking up and going to bed at fixed times.

Melatonin supplements: This key hormone is essential to relax body and mind. Right exposure to natural daylight and including a diet rich in Magnesium and Calcium should do the trick. Include Pomegranate, Tart Cherries, Asparagus, Olives, Cucumber and Tomatoes in the diet. Nuts like Walnut, Peanut and Sunflower seeds are also rich in Magnesium.

Always try to finish your dinner at least 4 hours before sleep. A heavy stomach staggers the release of sleep hormone Melatonin. Similarly, exercise must also be avoided before bedtime, though light stretches are considered beneficial.