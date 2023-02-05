CRPF, Police recover huge cache of arms and ammunition

Guwahati: A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Nalbari in Assam. After getting specific inputs, the troops of 136 Battalion CRPF and Assam Police personnel launched a search operation in Sengnoi village in the area.

The security agencies recovered 4 pistols, 2 air pistols, 7 assorted magazines, 107 rounds, including 79 AK-47, 5 detonators, 4 rounds of country-made ammunition, and 600 g of unidentified substance that is suspected to be some explosive.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy S23 series in India: Specifications and price

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in Jharkhand, CRPF personnel and Jharkhand Police recovered arms and ammunition on Friday after they nabbed a Naxal bunker in the Burha Pahar area. The Assam Police on December 26, too, had recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from the South Jalan Tea estate in the state’s Dibrugarh district.