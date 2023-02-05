The list of 21 candidates for the Nagaland Assembly election is released by Congress.

On Saturday, the Congress unveiled its initial list of 21 candidates for the Nagaland assembly elections, including K Therie from Dimapur-I, the head of its state unit.

Following a meeting of the Central Election Committee led by party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, the list was made public.

According to a formal statement, ‘The Central Election Committee of the Congress has selected the candidates for the upcoming elections to the Legislative assembly of Nagaland.’

S Amento Chisti from Dimapur II (ST), V Lasuh from Dimapur III (ST), Akavi Zhimomi from Ghaspani-I, and Rosy Thomas from Tenning are some of the other candidates on the party’s initial list (ST).

Nagaland’s legislative elections will take place on February 27 with results coming out on March 2. The deadline for submitting nominations is February 7.