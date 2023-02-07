An IndiGo flight makes an emergency landing in Jodhpur as a passenger falls ill

On Tuesday, a passenger on an IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Delhi had to make an emergency landing at the Jodhpur airport. Mitra Bano, a 61-year-old passenger, was brought to Jodhpur’s Goyal Hospital and Research Center.

Doctors, however, declared that Bano had been brought to the hospital dead. Hazaribagh in Jammu and Kashmir was home to Mitra Bano.

A doctor on board reportedly assisted the crew in giving the passenger immediate first assistance, says a statement from IndiGo. The airlines also sent Mitra Bano’s family and friends their condolences.

Muzaffar, Bano’s son, was with her when the plane touched down in Jodhpur at 11 a.m. Sources at the airport informed that, the woman’s condition deteriorated during the trip, which was followed by the emergency landing.

Only a few weeks prior, a 60-year-old passenger on an IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi began bleeding in midair, prompting officials to make an emergency landing at the Indore airport. However, medical staff at a nearby hospital pronounced him dead. The traveller was a Noida resident.