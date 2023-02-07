Property belonging to NCP leader Praful Patel attached, confirms adjudicating authority

Recent confirmation of the attachment of four floors in the Ceejay House building, owned by NCP leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel and his family, was provided by the Adjudication Authority, which is located in Worli.

According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate completed the attachment after receiving the confirmation (ED). Last year, in connection with the money laundering case filed against the late smuggler and gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached the four floors of the prestigious property in Worli.

In the case in October 2019, Patel was interrogated for more than 12 hours. Ceejay House was built by a company owned by Patel and his family, and some Iqbal Mirchi property was situated there.

Two floors in the building that had been attached by ED earlier were given to Iqbal Mirchi’s family after construction was completed. Following an investigation into the case involving the Wadhawan brothers Kapil and Dhiraj of DHFL, Kapil was taken into custody while Dhiraj was out on bail.

Other people were also taken into custody. In connection with the case, Iqbal Mirchi’s wife Hazra and sons Asif and Junaid were repeatedly called in but did not show up. In the case, ED has also attached foreign properties belonging to Iqbal Mirchi and his family.

The PMLA court in the case declared Hazra, Asif, and Junaid to be fugitive economic offenders because they did not show up. ED had also attached Mirchi’s properties in Dubai and the United Kingdom.