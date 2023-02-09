Eating these 7 foods will reduce period cramps

Menstrual cramps are throbbing, aching cramps that women get in their lower belly just before and during their period. It can be mild to severe. They usually happen for the first time a year or two after a girl first gets their period. With age, they usually become less painful and may stop entirely after the first delivery. However, simple changes in diet can help reduce the uneasiness and cramps.

Here are foods that will help reduce period cramps in winter:

Oranges: Oranges have magnesium, potassium, and vitamin D. Oranges actually contain nearly as much of these nutrients as milk. Oranges can perhaps aid with menstruation discomfort and cramp relief.

2. Cinnamon: Due to its anti-spasmodic effects, cinnamon has demonstrated that it can ease period cramps. It has been demonstrated to significantly lessen the discomfort, menstrual bleeding, nausea, and vomiting that are dysmenorrhea’s side effects.

3. Hot (dark) chocolate: Iron and magnesium, which are believed to energise the body during menstruation, are found in dark chocolate.

4. Lemons: Vitamins, especially vitamin C, are abundant in lemons. Having extra vitamin C may be beneficial to increase iron absorption because you may be losing more red blood cells during your period.

5. Dry fruits and nuts: Black raisins are a significant source of iron and aid in enhancing blood circulation. Tocopherol found in cashews helps to regulate the menstrual cycle while also strengthening the pelvic area.

6. Ginger: Ginger is essential for reducing the production of prostaglandins, which cause discomfort. It can also make irregular periods regular and battle premenstrual syndrome-related lethargy.