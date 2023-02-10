HC issues a warning to pay salaries by Wednesday or shut down KSRTC.

The Kerala High Court has ordered the state government to pay staff salaries by Wednesday or risk shutting down the state PSU.

KSRTC management assured the court that it will pay the wage by Wednesday in the meanwhile. The company further stated that 26 lakh passengers would be impacted by the closure of the establishment.

The passengers will make alternative arrangements, the court retorted.

The wage for this month has not yet been paid by KSRTC. The Chief Minister had promised that the wage would be paid before the fifth of each month, but that hasn’t happened.

The finance department only provided the corporation with Rs 30 crore during the budget month.

Meanwhile, KSRTC will continue to get government support, said Transport Minister Antony Raju. According to the Minister, the government never informed the High Court that it would not support KSRTC.