Infinix launches Zero Book series of laptops in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Infinix has launched its flagship Zero Book series of laptops in India. The lineup features two models – the Infinix Zero Book and the Infinix Zero Book Ultra. The Infinix Zero Book is available in two different configurations. The base model powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is priced at Rs. 49,990, while the same model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor will cost Rs. 64,990.

Meanwhile, the Infinix Zero Book Ultra with the 12th Gen Intel Core i9 chipset, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is priced at Rs. 84,990. The high-end model with 512GB SSD storage is priced at Rs. 79,990. Flipkart currently offers all of the models for purchase.

Both laptops offer a colour-rich 15.6-inch full-HD display with 100% sRGB colour reproduction and 400 nits brightness. They are equipped with integrated Intel 96EU Iris graphics. The Zero Book laptops sport a front-facing webcam with AI beauty cam, AI noise reduction, face tracking, and a background blur feature. In terms of connectivity, the Zero Book series of laptops include two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, one HDMI 1.4 port, and another Type-C port for data transfer. The laptops also have an SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They come with a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E, an ICE Strom 2.0 dual fan cooling system, and a quad-array speaker setup.