Joe Biden, the US president, and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the socialist president of Brazil, met on Friday at the White House to reestablish ties following the stormy presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, a fan of Donald Trump. Before their late-afternoon Oval Office discussion, the two leaders shared with the media their shared views on combatting climate change and preserving democracy from the spread of authoritarianism.

‘Strong democracies like ours have recently been put to the test to a great extent. It puts our institutions in danger, both Brazil and the United States. In both the United States and Brazil, democracy triumphed,’ said Biden.

Biden added that the two largest democracies in the hemisphere, Brazil, the United States stand together.

‘We reject political violence and we put great value in our democratic institutions. Our our shared values and our are strong ties between our people. Make Brazil, the United States, especially here in the big global challenges – they put us on the same page, a particularly, especially climate of the climate crisis,’ Biden continued.