The resort episode was media build; EP Jayarajan

Left Convener E P Jayarajan responded to rumours of a party inquiry into the resort scandal by stating that no one has made any complaints against him.

‘No one has ever objected to the financial stances I’ve taken. Only those with a lot to lose need to be afraid of any action, as the chief minister remarked,’ Jayarajan added.

He added that he consistently takes the right position and has done a lot for the community.

‘Many things are being done for the good of the state, and I’ll keep doing them. Fake news has been created and spread by individuals with personal agendas. Investigating where and who is behind all of this stuff is something that the media should do. Such defamation campaigns have been there for long time’.

In an earlier statement, CPM State Secretary M. V. Govindan made it clear that the party will not look into Jayarajan’s alleged financial wrongdoing.

He added that the media had created the controversy.

Senior leader P Jayarajan made significant accusations against E P Jayarajan regarding fundraising and use of funds for the ‘illegal’ construction of an Ayurvedic resort in which his wife Indira and son Jaison were participants during a party state committee meeting in December.

E P Jayarajan denied the claims, claiming he had no business contacts with the Morazha village’s Vaidekam Resort.