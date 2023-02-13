Foods you should never eat before having sex

Here are some foods that must avoid before having sex.

1. Beans: Beans are a complete no before sex. As per a research paper published in the Journal Nutrition, beans contain sugar that is not easily digestible.

2. Broccoli: Broccoli contains sugar which is not easily digestible.

3. Red Meat: You must avoid red meat before having sex. Meat will slow down digestion and this will leave you sleepy.

4. Cheese: Cheese takes a lot of time for breaking down in stomach. The lactose enzyme contained in cheese will slow down digestion.

5. Chewing Gum: Although chewing gums gives a fresh breath, the air that you swallow while chewing can make you gassy. And gas can kill the mood to have sex.

6. Alcohol: Alcohol makes you sleepy. Also it will make you inactive.

7. Coffee: The caffeine can amplify nervousness also it will trigger stomach issues like diarrhea.