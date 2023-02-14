Over the course of 70 years, the Portuguese Catholic Church sexually molested up to 5,000 children: Report

A report released on Monday by the commission looking into the child abuses says that, at least 4,815 children have been sexually abused by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church, mostly priests, over the past 70 years. The report added that the findings are just the tip of the iceberg.

Child psychiatrist Pedro Strecht, who oversaw the panel, said, ‘(We want to) pay a true respect to individuals who were abuse victims during their youth and dared to give a voice to silence.’ They are so much more than a number.

Strecht said that, 4,815 cases represent the ‘absolute minimum’ number of victims of clerical sexual abuse in Portugal since 1950.

According to Strecht, the majority of abusers (77%) were priests, and the majority of victims were men. He added that the abuse took place, among other places, in Catholic schools, churches, priests’ homes, and confessionals.

The youngest victim was just two years old, and most of the abuse occurred when the kids were between the ages of 10 and 14.

The head of the Bishops’ Conference, Jose Ornelas, was present for the presentation of the final report and will comment on it later on Monday. Previously, the Church declared that it was ready to ‘take appropriate steps.:

Hans Zoller, the Vatican officer in charge of investigations into allegations of child sex abuse, also attended the Lisbon gathering. He emphasised the need to ‘keep listening to victims because this is not the end of it.’

More victims will come forward, he said, adding that the Bishops’ Conference now had the duty to tell the Vatican of the study. ‘We (the Church) need to look back in history.’

Last year, allegations of a cover-up of sexual assault, notably by bishops who are still serving in church capacities, shook the Portuguese Catholic Church. The committee said that, a list of accused priests who are still employed is being prepared.

After a French investigation found that over 200,000 children had been sexually molested by 3,000 priests and other religious leaders, the Portuguese committee began its work in January 2022.

People from all origins, from every part of the nation, as well as Portuguese nationals residing abroad, have made the charges of abuse.

Over 500 victims were interviewed by the panel, which also studied old church records and conducted interviews with bishops and other clergy.

All other testimonies heard by the commission were committed more than 20 years ago, making it impossible to initiate legal proceedings. A total of 25 testimonies were sent to the public prosecutor’s office for investigation.

The commission recommended amending the legislation to permit the filing of lawsuits for acts committed more than 30 years ago.