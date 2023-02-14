Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to open the two crossing points of Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra’ee from Turkey to Syria

In order to facilitate the prompt delivery of humanitarian goods, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has chosen to open the two border sites of Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra’ee from Turkey to north-west Syria for an initial term of three months, the UN chief stated while praising the move.

In addition to simplifying humanitarian access, speeding up visa processing, and easing travel between hubs, opening these crossing points will enable more aid to enter the region more quickly, according to a statement from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Martin Griffiths, the UN’s top humanitarian official, met with the Syrian president in Damascus on Monday. Bassam Sabbagh, Syria’s permanent ambassador to the UN, also addressed the media after the Security Council met behind closed doors.

‘Syria supports the entry of humanitarian aid into the region through all possible crosspoints’ for three months he reportedly said and added that he believes a UN resolution on the matter is not necessary.

The distribution of food, health, nutrition, safety, housing, winter supplies, and other life-saving items to all the millions of individuals affected by the earthquake on February 6 is of the highest necessity.