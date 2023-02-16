New Army Vice Chief named as Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar

The current officer in charge has been transferred to South Western Army Command as Army Commander, so the Indian Army has appointed Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar as the new Army Vice Chief.

Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar was the deputy chief of Army Staff prior to being named the Army Vice Chief (strategy). He has participated in a number of significant projects, such as the White Knight Corps in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen BS Raju, who previously held the position of Army Vice Chief, has been transferred to South Western Army Command, where he will take over for Lt Gen AS Bhinder, who will retire on February 28.

Lt Gen BS Raju only held the position of Army Vice Chief for 10 months; he will hold it for an additional eight months. After current Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande moved to his new office as a result of his promotion, he assumed the role of Vice Chief on May 1.

As the new Central Army Commander in Lucknow, Lt Gen NSR Subramani has been given the rank of Army Commander. He currently serves as the Northern Command’s Chief of Staff.

Infantry officer Subramani is renowned for being a strict taskmaster. The Line of Actual Control between China and the central sector of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is under the control of the Central Command.