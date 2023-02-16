Thousands of passengers get starnded at Frankurt airport as Lufthansa airline’s IT breaks down

On Wednesday, an IT malfunction at Lufthansa left hundreds of travellers stranded and necessitated the cancellation or diversion of flights to Germany’s main airport. The airline blamed internet cables broken during shoddy railway engineering work.

Frankfurt, a crucial international transit centre and one of Europe’s busiest airports, saw the cancellation of more than 200 flights, according to a representative for operator Fraport.

Later, Lufthansa announced that all of its IT systems were operational once more and that it anticipated normal operations for Frankfurt flights to resume on Thursday.

Data from FlightAware indicated that other aircraft were also delayed. Thousands of travellers were visible in pictures and videos from various airports across Germany.

‘We wanted to go to the wizard convention in England, in Blackpool. And now we are stranded here,’ Alexander Straub said at Frankfurt airport. ‘We have eaten some pretzels and are still waiting,’ said his fellow passenger Marc Weidel.

Lufthansa and Germany’s national train operator blamed the problem on third-party engineering works on a railway line extension that took place on Tuesday evening, when a drill cut through a Deutsche Telekom fibre optic cable bundle.