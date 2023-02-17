Timetable for Kerala schools’ annual exams released

The General Education Department has released the schedule for LP/UP/high school students’ yearly exams during the academic year 2022–2023.

The test period will run from March 13 to March 30. Between 1.30 and 3.45 p.m., tests for LP/UP classes will be administered.

The exam schedule for classes 8 and 9 is as follows: Monday through Thursday, 1.30–3.15pm; Friday, 2.15–4.30pm.

The postponed exam will be held on March 31 if the government designates a vacation during that time, informed the director of general education.